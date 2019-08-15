Trains on Mumbai-Pune route to resume today

mumbai

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:59 IST

In a relief for daily commuters between Mumbai and Pune, Central Railway (CR) said that it will resume five train services between the cities from Friday. Two trains — Sinhagad Express and Deccan Queen — will run from Mumbai, while three others — Sinhagad Express, Intercity Express and Indrayani Express — will run from Pune.

However, services will be stalled again on August 17 and 18, before resuming on August 19. This is owing to a problem regarding availability of coaches, said Railway officials.

Services on the line had been shut down since August 3, owing to landslides at multiple locations on the Bhor Ghat stretch. According to railway officers, there will be speed restrictions placed along the ghat and it will take time before operations on the stretch are normalised.

Intercity commuters, who had to switch to travel by road, had been facing a lot of inconvenience over the last 12 days. While the train journey between two cities takes around 3.5 hours, the commute by road takes five hours.

