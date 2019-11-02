Trees blocking hoarding in Thane trimmed without nod

mumbai

More than a dozen trees were illegally trimmed along the service road near Teen Hath Naka as they were blocking an advertisement hoarding. The civic commissioner had given directives to file a police case against the advertisers.

An advertisement hoarding has been put up along the service road behind the traffic office at Teen Hath Naka beside a deluxe toilet. The hoarding rights were given to the advertisers against the construction of the deluxe toilet. The hoarding is along a jogging track in the area.

Morning walkers were shocked to see several branches of trees trimmed and branches lying scattered. Some of them took photos and sent it to civic officials.

Sanjeev Dutta, an activist from Thane, said, “There was an advertisement hoarding on the service road, which was blocked by the trees along the jogging track. Last night, the branches of over a dozen trees were trimmed to ensure that the hoarding was visible. The hoarding is beside a deluxe toilet, which is under-construction.”

The branches of the trees trimmed were lying on the jogger’s track in the morning. The garden department said around 12 trees were trimmed illegally.

Tree officer Kedar Patil said, “We have received the complaint. The trees were trimmed illegally; they had no permission from us. We will initiate legal action as per the Tree Act against the advertisers.”

Civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal said he has asked the garden department to file a police case against the advertiser.

Tree activist Pradeep Indulkar said trimming of tree without permission is as good as cutting of trees. “As per the Tree Act, any harm done to the tree leading to its fall will invite a fine of ₹1,000 and an imprisonment of at least one week.”

