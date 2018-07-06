Try to save every tree uprooted for Mumbai Metro-3, Bombay HC tells MMRCL

The Bombay high court on Thursday told the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to try and save every tree that has been uprooted for the construction of Mumbai Metro Line-3 that connects south Mumbai with Seepz in Andheri.

“Attempts must be made to save every single tree,” said the two-judge committee, comprising justice Shantanu Kemkar and justice Bhushan Gavai.

“Trees which can survive must be given proper care,” the judges said, while hearing matters complaining about large-scale cutting of trees for the metro work. The directive came after advocate Kiran Bagalia, who represented MMRCL, pointed out that 100% survival in case of transplanted trees was impossible. She assured that MMRCL will replace the dead trees.

She was responding to a complaint, by petitioner Zoru Bhathena, that the survival rate for transplanted trees had not improved. He pointed out the survival rate has remained stagnant at 57% right from the start of construction work and as of today, at least 583 transplanted trees are without any leaves.

“There is no sign of revival,” Bhathena said. Bagalia said, it cannot be presumed that every transplanted tree that has not sprouted, is dead.

Officer on special duty, Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, SN Yadav, said many transplanted trees have not revived, probably because they are transplanted in a marshy patch of land. Bhathena also pointed out a mischief played by somebody by “tying” green branches to allegedly 50 dead transplanted trees, to make it look like those had survived transplantation by MMRCL.