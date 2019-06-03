Tughlakabad will get water supply in a week: Arvind Kejriwal

Residents of Tughlakabad in south Delhi, who currently depend on tankers for their supply of water, will start getting drinking water in their houses in a week’s time, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

With water supply lines installed in the area, residents will now get drinking water in the taps in their houses, and allay their dependence on the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) water tankers.

“You will be getting drinking water in your taps through the newly laid pipelines in a week’s time. You will not be dependent on the DJB tankers any more. We have completed laying water pipelines in your area. Water supply will start in a week,” Kejriwal, in a press release issued by the Delhi government, said.

The chief minister marched in Tughlakabad on Sunday and interacted with the residents.

During the interaction, residents told Kejriwal that they have to rely on DJB water tankers for drinking water, and that fights used to break out over the same. Water shortage continues to remain a major problem in several areas of the city, such as Tughlakabad, Deoli, Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar in south Delhi.

