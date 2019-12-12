Turn down sound at Yeoor or face music: Forest officials to clubs

mumbai

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:49 IST

Thane

After numerous complaints from local residents and activists about the loud parties hosted inside Yeoor forest, Thane forest department has issued notices to three private turf clubs at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

“Club owners hosting sports, parties or wedding functions, leading to loud noise will face action,” said a senior forest official from Yeoor forest, Thane.

According to the forest official from Yeoor, notice has been given to three private turf club owners.

“As the forest area comes under eco-sensitive zone, loud noise disturbs the animals. If anyone hosts big gatherings or loud parties crossing 40 decibels, they will be will be fined ₹25,000 or will face imprisonment for three years,” said the official.

Forest officials will also keep a watch on those visiting the Yeoor hills. “The forest officials have been told to be strict while checking the pass at the entrance. Morning walkers will be allow in from 5am to 8am. “The monthly pass for morning walkers which was ₹195 has been hiked to ₹215. Around 284 residents have availed the pass,” said the official, adding that they increased the cost of the annual pass every year.

Keeping a watch on law violators

After a leopard cub was found at Yeoor forest last week, officials said they would be more vigilant of those entering the area.

They would take strict action against those found entering the forest without a pass.

“Besides, New Year is nearing and we have placed a banner, informing visitors to not flout rules. We have increased checks at the gate of Yeoor forest,” said Rajendra Pawar, range forest officer, Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), in Thane.

Residents entering Yeoor forest every day claimed that though a pass system is in place, there was no strict checking. “As the security officials of forest department were lax, miscreants could easily enter the forest area. While there is no control on visitors carrying packed food items, there should be proper curbs on feeding eatables to animals and birds at the forest,” said Rohit Joshi, environmentalist and citizen activist from Thane.

Many visitors and locals give excuses and enter the forest area without a pass. “Those caught without a pass in the forest area will be taken into custody by the forest officials under the Wildlife Protect act 1972,” said Pawar.

According to the forest official, visitors have been instructed to follow rules and not feed food to the natural habitats in the forest.

“Officials should also take strict action on those who thrash waste on open space in the forest area,” said Nidhi Verma, 34, a citizen from Ghodbunder Road, Thane.