Turncoats in Maharashtra want to return to Congress and NCP?

mumbai

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:25 IST

In the changed political scenario in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may face another setback as many turncoats may return to their original parties — the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. Speculation in political circles is that around 12 leaders, who left NCP and Congress in the run up to the state Assembly polls, are anxious and have begun making efforts to return to their respective parties.

On Thursday, NCP and Congress leaders openly admitted that some of the turncoats are in touch with them and want to come back. “A few NCP leaders, who joined BJP ahead of the state Assembly polls, met party chief Sharad Pawar to discuss their possible return. Pawar saheb is yet to take any decision,” said Nawab Malik, NCP’s Mumbai unit chief and party spokesperson.

NCP, as one of the opposition parties, had faced a mass exodus before the elections. Many senior leaders such as Ganesh Naik, Madhukar Pichad, three sitting MLAs – Vaibhav Pichad, Sandeep Naik, Rana Jagjitsinh Patil – and a sitting MP, Udayanraje Bhonsle, left the party to join BJP.

However, equations have now changed as both Congress and NCP joined hands are in power along with Shiv Sena – the three parties formed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. “This has created a feeling of unrest among the turncoats, as their only motive behind joining BJP was to be on the ruling side. As the situation has changed, they want to be back,” said a NCP leader, requesting anonymity.

State Congress chief and minister Balasaheb Thorat said a few leaders want to “rectify their mistakes”. “Many of the leaders who changed sides before polls and are now not happy and want to rectify their mistake. Yet, there is no discussion over allowing them to return,” Thorat said.

Jayant Patil, state NCP chief and cabinet minister, said there is unrest among leaders, but they won’t make any attempt to poach MLAs. “There is an unrest among turncoats. We won’t make any attempts to poach MLAs, unlike BJP. If they want to come back on their own, we will hold discussions with the local leaders,” Patil said.

However, BJP said the ruling parties are trying to create an atmosphere, which is “far away from reality”. “There are many MLAs from the ruling side who are not happy and may go to an extent of leaving their respective parties. The statements being made are only to stop their own MLAs from leaving. No BJP leader is in touch with them,” said BJP leader Ashish Shelar.