Two arrested after ATM tampering racket busted in Mumbai

The DN Nagar police on Friday busted an ATM fraud racket after two people were arrested for allegedly manipulating the system of the ATMs in Andheri (West).

Police said, they arrested Sahil Shaikh and Swaraj Khamkar after they received multiple complaints of money withdrawals in Andheri. The two were pursuing an aviation course at an institute in Oshiwara.

“The accused used adhesive beneath some of the keys, which made sure they were pressed together. When a customer swiped the card, the machine would ask for the pin code. When the customer would try to press the pin looking at the keypad, he would not realise that it did not appearing on the screen. One of the accused would stand behind the customer and memorise the pin,” said an officer.

According to police as soon as the customer would leave, the accused, inside the ATM would activate the keypad and use the memorised pin to withdraw money as the transaction had not yet been cancelled. People lost amounts of 10,000 to 20,000. The police are also going through call data records of the accused to find out their accomplices.