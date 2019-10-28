e-paper
Two arrested for attacking shop owner with blade

mumbai Updated: Oct 28, 2019 00:13 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Mankhurd police arrested two people on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a 49-year-old ration shop owner and attacking him with a shaving blade after he refused to give them money to buy alcohol on Wednesday. The complainant, Sunil Rajaram Jaiswal, who is a Chembur resident, sustained minor injury on his throat during the attack, said the police.

On Wednesday evening, the accused – Ashraf alias Ashfaq Mushtaq Shaikh, 32; and Altaf alias Wasim Ansari, 28 – visited Jaiswal’s shop on the pretext of buying grains, said Jaiswal said in his complaint to the police. A while later, they kept a shaving blade on his neck and demanded money for alcohol, the police said.

“When the complainant refused to pay the money, the duo slapped and kicked him and tried to slit his throat with the blade. However the complainant fought back and fled. He sustained a minor injury on his throat,” said a police officer from Mankhurd police station.

The police said that the duo live in Mankhurd and are involved in several cases of assault. They have been attempting to extort money from several shopkeepers.

“Soon after the complainant approached us, we began searching the accused. They were arrested from their vicinity on Sunday. A local court has remanded them in police custody till Tuesday. They are addicted to alcohol and drugs and keep extorting cash or valuables from the locals in Mankhurd,” the officer said.

The duo has been booked the charges of robbery, extortion and assault of the Indian Penal Code .

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 00:13 IST

