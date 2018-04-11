 Two arrested for molesting woman and manhandling her friend at a Mumbai theatre | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Two arrested for molesting woman and manhandling her friend at a Mumbai theatre

One of the accused passed a vulgar comment at the woman and her clothes.

mumbai Updated: Apr 11, 2018 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent

The Sakinaka police on Monday evening arrested two people for allegedly molesting a woman and misbehaving with her at a theatre in Andheri (East). According to police, the woman along with a male friend had gone to watch a 3:30pm show when the incident took place.

“The woman was with her friend and after buying the tickets they were at the food court of the theatre before the show started at 3:30pm. One of the accused made a vulgar comment at the woman and her clothes. He was first staring at her, which irked the woman and her friend,” said a source.

When the male friend objected to the lewd comment, an argument ensued. “The prime joined by his friend physically manhandled the male friend and the woman,” added the source.

The woman complained to the Sakinaka police and an FIR was registered against Nazir and Rizwan.

