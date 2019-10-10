Two arrested from Thane station for carrying huge amount of money

mumbai

Thane

Railway Protection Force, Thane, arrested two commuters for carrying ₹5 lakh and 15,000 US dollars on October 2.

The two have been handed over to Enforcement Directorate (ED) and income tax department for further inquiry as they were unable to produce any documents in support of carrying such a huge amount of cash.

“Kamal Kumar, 24, and Kamlesh Kumar, 30, were spotted on platform number 5 with a huge luggage. The RPF team patrolling the station found the duo suspicious and searched the luggage. They found cash, mobile phones and perfume bottles,” said R Pandav, a senior police inspector, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Thane.

According to the RPF, ₹4.9 lakh and 5,000 US dollars were found with Kamal while 10,000 US dollars were seized from Kamlesh.

“The two are residents of Ulhasnagar. According to the norms of election code of conduct, a huge amount of unexplained cash is not allowed,” added Pandav.

