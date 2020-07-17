e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Two arrested with 2.75kg mephedrone worth ₹1.1 crore in Mumbai

Two arrested with 2.75kg mephedrone worth ₹1.1 crore in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:20 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) arrested two persons from Sakinaka when they came to sell mephedrone on Wednesday. The police seized a total of 2.75 kilograms of mephedrone worth ₹1.10 crore.

The accused Dilshad Abdul Kalam Khan, 30, and Imran Kamaluddin Shaikh, 25, are residents of Kurla (West). They were arrested under the charges of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and were produced in the court on Thursday and have been remanded in police custody till July 20.

According to ATS officers, inspector Daya Nayak of Juhu unit got information that two persons were coming to sell the contraband following which a trap was laid at Wahid Ali Compound, 90-Feet road in Sakinaka area. After the accused came to the spot with a bag, police officers stopped them and checked the bag.

Both the accused were brought to the Juhu unit. During inquiry, police learnt that they have been involved in selling banned narcotic substances in Mumbai and Maharashtra for more than a year. Police are checking their past cases, said an officer.

top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, says study
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, says study
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm today
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm today
UK frowns at opposition to new Hindu temple in Pakistan
UK frowns at opposition to new Hindu temple in Pakistan
Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams ‘attempts at material change’
Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams ‘attempts at material change’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In