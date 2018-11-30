Two carpenters fall to death from 10th floor of Mumbai building

carpenters died after falling from the tenth floor of an under construction building in Chembur on Friday morning at 9.30am. The incident occurred at the commercial site of Shiv Sabari developers near Maitri Park, close to RK Studio on the Sion-Trombay road. It is suspected the carpenters – Ahmed Sahadat Shaikh, 32, and Rajendra Batilal Kaul, 45 – lost control while working at the site, police said.

“A possibility is that the temporary structure erected for construction gave way,” said Sashikant Mane, senior police inspector, Govandi police station.

“Both Shaikh and Kaul have been very careful with their work in the past. There was no safety issue at the site either,” said an eyewitness. The duo was rushed to the nearby Shatabdi hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Their bodies were sent for post-mortems.

Mane said the supervisors have to ensure that workers at construction sites take enough safety precautions and wear helmet, safety belt and shoes with grip to prevent such incidents. The police are investigating whether safety measures were followed.

Based on the preliminary inquiry, the police have registered a case against the supervisor and other persons concerned for causing death by negligence. Both Shaikh and Kaul are from Katni, Madhya Pradesh, and were working with the same contractor for the last few years. The two resided in the same building premises.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 23:36 IST