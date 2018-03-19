2 dead, 1 severely injured after two groups of hawkers fight over space in Mumbai

A 50-year-old hawker and his 25-year-old son were murdered on Sunday afternoon in Bhandup following a dispute with other hawkers over the parking space for their hand carts. The hawker’s second son is in critical condition. The incident took place at around 3:30pm at Jakeriya compound, behind the Jakeriya Masjid in Sonapur.

The victims have been identified as Abdul Ali Khan and his son, Shaibaz Abdul Ali Khan. The Khan family has previously been involved with multiple altercations with the accused hawkers over parking.

The argument between the two parties escalated on Sunday, and Shaibaz and his brother Shadab, who were at the spot, were. On learning about the fight, Abdul rushed to the spot, but he was stabbed too.

The victims were rushed to the Mulund General hospital, where Shaibaz and Abdul were declared dead. Shadab is currently undergoing treatment.

The Bhandup police had registered a murder case.

Akhilesh Singh, deputy comissioner of police, Zone 7, confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway.

“Both the accused and victims are hawkers, and the fight broke out over space to run their business,” Singh told HT.