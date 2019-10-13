Two die in separate accidents in Thane district within 24 hours

mumbai

Two fatal accidents were reported in Thane district in 24 hours.

On Friday, a 64-year-old man was riding his bike in Badlapur when he was hit by a speeding truck. He fell and sustained severe head injuries. “Vasudev Bhoir, 64, who was riding his bike, was hit by a tempo near Pawar complex at Ambernath-Badlapur road. After he fell, the driver fled from the spot,” said an officer from Badlapur police station.

A case has been registered against the unknown tempo driver at Badlapur police station.

In the second accident in Vitthalwadi, a 28-year-old, trailer driver died after crashing the vehicle into a wall owing to rash driving.

“Raqib Khan, 28, who was from Uttar Pradesh, was driving the trailer when he lost control and crashed into a wall along the road. He sustained serious head and leg injuries and died,” said an officer from Vitthalwadi police station, Kalyan.

