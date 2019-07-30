Two died in landslide in Thane

mumbai

Two persons, including a 10-year-old, died in a landslide in Maharashtra’s Kalwa on Tuesday morning.

The deceased Birendra Jaswal, 40 and his son Sunny Jaswar, 10 were caught beneath the debris after the wall of their house collapsed due to the landslide.

They were rescued by Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane municipal corporation and rushed to Chatrapathi Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa where they were declared brought dead.

Jaswar’s wife Neelam, 35, was also injured in the landslide, though she is stable. Around 70 residents from 20 families were evacuated from the slum and shifted to a nearby school at night for safety reasons, informed Santosh Kadam, RDMC chief.

“The incident took place at 12.30 pm on Tuesday in Adharsh Chawl near Dyanganga school in Kalwa.Three people of Jaswar family were stuck under the debris following the landslide and wall collapse. Our team along with fire brigade, police and civic employees reached the spot and removed the three from beneath the debris. Neelam has injured her hand and is not in danger. The father son duo succumbed to their injuries in the hospital,” Kadam said.

