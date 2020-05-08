Two gymkhanas at Marine Lines to be converted into Covid care centres

mumbai

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:32 IST

As Mahalakshmi racecourse is being prepared to be converted into quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also in the process of converting two gymkhanas at Marine Lines into Covid care centres. The establishments will have 180 beds in total. The facility will be a part of BMC’s plan to set up 34,000 beds in quarantine centres across the city

Chakrapani Alle, assistant municipal commissioner, under whose jurisdiction the Hindu and Catholic Gymkhanas lie, said that they will have 80 and 100 beds respectively.

“We are in the process of converting these two gymkhanas into Covid care centres, which will work as quarantine centres for asymptomatic patients. The place has been finalised and will be ready in the next few days,” said Alle.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department, BMC, said as of Wednesday, there were 14,000 beds available for asymptomatic patients, including in various grounds across the city which have already been converted into Covid care centres.

“The one at NESCO is almost ready and will be the biggest quarantine centre in the city. Another one at NSCI Dome is also ready. All these quarantine centres can be used in the next 10 days,” said Shah.

Presently, there are 3,000 beds available for critical patients and the BMC is in the process of setting up 4,750 beds for them at Nair, KEM and Seven Hills hospitals, among others. In addition to mobile ICU beds planned at NSCI Dome.

According to details provided with the civic body, 7,500 beds are in place for symptomatic Covid-19 patients in hospitals, with 5,000 beds identified through private facilities. There is also a plan to identify around 750 ICU beds.

At a parking lot of Mahalakshmi Race Course, a 200-bed isolation facility is being set up, Mahim Nature Park is being set up with 600 beds, Richardson and Cruddas factory near Sir JJ Hospital will have 200 beds, Bandra Kurla Complex’s exhibition grounds to house 500 beds; Nehru Science Centre and Andheri Sports complex will have 100 beds each. The civic body is also preparing 350 municipal schools to create an additional capacity of 35,000 beds.