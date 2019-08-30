Two held for breaking into 20 homes in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 00:15 IST

Khar police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old history-sheeter, Kishore Pawar alias Bunty, and his aide, Rahul Gurav, for committing around 20 burglaries in Bandra and Vile Parle. The duo have been collectively booked in 75 cases across the city.

Pawar alone has been arrested in more than 50 cases, said the police. In 2018, when Pawar was arrested by Khar police, he had allegedly said, “I will come out from jail and commit more burglaries in your jurisdiction. Catch me if you can.” Later that year, he was let out on bail.

According to Khar police, there was a surge in burglary cases reported at Bandra, Santacruz and Juhu police stations this year. While scanning the CCTV camera footage in one such case, the police recognised Pawar.

The duo was arrested based on a tip-off on Thursday. “The accused used to commit burglaries within a span of five to 10 minutes after doing a recce. They only targeted housing societies in affluent areas,” said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police, zone 9. Gajanan Kabdule, senior police inspector of Khar police station, said, ”We have recovered valuables worth nearly ₹3 crore.”

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 00:15 IST