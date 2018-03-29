Two held, one detained for robbing woman, threatening 3-year-old in Mumbai

The Kalachowki police have arrested two people and detained a minor after they looted a 27-year-old woman of 52 grams of gold and threatened to kill her 3-year-old daughter. The arrested accused have been identified as Avdesh Rajkumar Vishwakarma, 24 and Ajay Ignis Hawale alias Sameer Rafiq Shaikh, 25.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at the woman’s residence at Sewree. when her husband had gone to his shop in Zaveri bazaar. The arrest was made on Wednesday, said N Ambika, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that a fourth accused was involved. The fourth accused lives in the same neighbourhood and supplied the other three with details about the woman’s life. “We have recovered a gold chain and earrings from the accused. We are investigating further,” said Ambika.