Two hurt in mishap in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:16 IST
A 30-year-old pedestrian and a school student suffered injuries in a road accident at Mahim Causeway on Monday.

According to officers from Mahim police station, around 8.15am, a biker knocked down the pedestrian, indentified as Dinesh Bhaskar Barodkar, while he was crossing the road at the causeway. Seeing the pedestrian lying on the road, the driver of a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply Transport (BEST) bus, which was behind the bike, applied the emergency brakes.

“The BEST bus driver applied the brakes suddenly, owing to which, another BEST bus and a school bus, collided into his bus from behind. A student inside the school bus faced a minor injury on her lip in the collision. She was taken to her school and treated for the injury,” said Milind Gadankush, senior police inspector, Mahim police station.

The unidentified biker left his two-wheeler at the accident spot and rushed Barodkar to Bhabha Hospital in a cab and then fled from the hospital, the police said. Barodkar’s condition is said to be stable. The police is on the lookout for the biker.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 00:16 IST

