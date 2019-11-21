Two injured after dumper hits bike in Thane

mumbai

Thane Municipal Transport driver and his 22-year-old daughter suffered grievous injuries in a road accident on Tuesday.

Damodar Shelke, 53, was riding pillion and his daughter Harshada was riding the bike when a dumper hit their two-wheeler on Teen Hath Naka flyover. The Naupada police have arrested the dumper driver for rash and negligent driving. The police said Harshada is critical.

Shelke, a resident of Kopri, is a TMT bus driver and lives with his two sons, daughter, wife and parents.

An officer from Naupada police station said, “Shelke was going home with his daughter around 3pm on Tuesday. The duo was riding over the Teen Hath Naka flyover when a speeding dumper hit them. Both of them fell on the road. Shelke fractured his hand and injured his leg, while Harshada hit her head and is in ICU.”

The police arrested dumper driver Ramadhar Saroj, 29, a resident of Bhandup, and booked him for rash and negligent driving.