Home / Mumbai News / Two killed in a brawl over parking in Mumbai, four of a family arrested

Two killed in a brawl over parking in Mumbai, four of a family arrested

mumbai Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:14 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

RAK Marg police have arrested four persons of a family, including two women, for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old on Tuesday following an altercation over parking a motorcycle, on Tuesday. Another minor was injured in the attack.

According to the complaint filed by the minor, the scuffle broke out near a municipal school at Sewri at 12.30am. The four accused, Karim Yusuf Shaikh, Yusuf Uman Shaikh, Minaz Yusuf Shaikh and Mehraj Yusuf Shaikh, attacked three persons including the victim Shahid Razak Patel, 22, and two minors with sharp weapons.

One minor succumbed to injuries. The other minor is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at KEM hospital, said RAK Marg police officials.

“Karim has a criminal antecedent and was recently released on bail in a murder case. We have arrested all the four accused of a family,” said Sunil Sohani, a senior police inspector.

All four accused have been booked under section 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

