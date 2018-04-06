Two men arrested for sending obscene videos, messages on WhatsApp to Bandra woman

Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly stalking, sending obscene videos and passing lewd comments to a homemaker from Bandra (West) on WhatsApp.

According to the Bandra police, while Imran Shaikh, 19, is a resident of a slum at Andheri Airport Road, Islam Shaikh, 22, lives at Bamarawana in Vikhroli. They, somehow, managed to get the WhatsApp number of the woman on February 19 and sent her a lewd comment. The woman did not respond to it following which Imran and Islam sent her an obscene video. She called her husband and gave him the phone number of the accused. When the husband called on the phone number, one of the accused abused him and hung up on him. They continued to send lewd messages.

“The woman blocked the WhatsApp number. But to her dismay, Imran and Islam used another number to harass her. When she did not respond, he sent another obscene video. She informed her husband, who works as a manager in a private firm, about it,” said an officer.

Exasperated, the couple filed a complaint with Bandra police station, upon which the police have arrested the men.

In the court, public prosecutor Priti Jagtap said, “The mobile phone used by the accused needs to be recovered.”