Two months after railway accident, Mumbai woman set to take first train journey

“I had seen the same people, standing with poles in their hands at the same spot, just two months before the accident,” said braveheart Dravita Singh, who became a victim of what are now increasingly coming to be known as ‘fatka gangs’ earlier this year.

She lost the toe on her left foot and the little finger on her left hand, following the accident at a rail signal pole between Sandhurst Road and Masjid stations. Back on her feet after two months of undergoing treatment, she has decided to take the same Kalyan-CSMT local next week to mark her return to routine life.

On February 8, Singh was standing on the footboard of a train when a thief hit her on the hand with a bamboo stick in a bid to steal her phone. As a result, she fell on the tracks and was hit by a train coming from the opposite direction.

Singh, 23, a resident of Kalyan and a B Com student, works at CSMT. “I was on a call with my brother at the time when the incident took place. As my network was low, I went to footboard hoping for better network. It was a mistake,” said Singh. “While it’s only natural for us to expect better surveillance and safety measures by railway authorities, we must not stand on the footboard, as it increases the chances of an untoward incidents.”

Her father, Hemant, said, “She was in extreme pain and couldn’t even get a painkiller for momentary relief. In such situations, it is extremely necessary for ambulances to be well-equipped and for the staff to be updated on the acton plan.”

Two months on, Singh recently appeared for her final-year B Com exam and is able to walk without any support. Singh said that Dr Shailesh Ranade, plastic surgeon at Bhatia Hospital, ensured that she studied during her stay at the hospital.

Dr Ranade said that the team of doctors have put in a great amount of effort to salvage her crushed right foot and ensure that she is able to walk again. “We performed six surgeries, including skin grafting, to salvage the foot. Moreover, since the hospital trust completely waived off all expenses, including her Out Patient Department visits and follow-up charges, the patient and her family could focus their energy on recovery,” said Dr Ranade.

“Next week, she will take the same train and her father and I will be standing on CST station to receive her. Both of us will also soon start training for Mumbai marathon 2019. From the looks of her recovery, it seems I’ll have to work harder to keep up,” Dr Ranade added.

“The maturity shown by Dravita is exemplary. Even in such tremendous pain and distress, during her stay at the hospital, she expressed forgiveness towards the thief who caused the incident. This made her our hero,” said Dr Rajeev Boudhankar, CEO of Bhatia Hospital.