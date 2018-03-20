Two more Bangladeshi nationals with alleged terror links arrested from Thane, Mahad

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) recently arrested two more people from Thane and Mahad in Raigad district, as part of its ongoing crackdown against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh with alleged links to Ansarullah Bangla Team or Ansar Bangla (ABT) – a front organisation of Al-Qaeda and a banned outfit in Bangladesh.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed the duo was involved in harbouring and providing logistical support to ABT members during their stay in Pune, said ATS officials. The two arrested, aged 30 and 24, are from Jaishar district in Bangladesh and have been remanded in police custody till March 29.

On Friday evening, the ATS had arrested three Bangladeshi nationals suspected to have links with ABT from Wanavadi and Akurdi areas of Pune.

“The three accused, aged between 25 and 31 years, hail either from Khulna or Shariyatpur in Bangladesh,” said a senior ATS officer, requesting anonymity. ATS sources said the three had been staying illegally in India for the past five years.