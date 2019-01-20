Two upcoming Mumbai Metro lines to tap into solar energy

The two Metro lines in the western suburbs that are likely to be operational from next year may meet 35% of their total power requirement through solar energy.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the nodal authority for Metro, plans to install solar panels on the roof of the stations for the upcoming Metro-2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) lines. Currently under-construction, Metro-2A will have 17 stations and Metro-7 will have 13 stations.

With a capacity of around 7.63MWp, MMRDA has issued tenders for a power purchase agreement (PPA) with interested utilities for a period of 25 years. The vendor will be expected to design, manufacture, supply, construct and look at the operation and maintenance of the project.

A senior official from MMRDA’s systems department said, “The initial target is 35% of the power requirement. We will increase it further in the coming years.”

MMRDA plans to implement the project under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model, where the bidders enter into a PPA on mutually agreed terms and conditions.

According to MMRDA data, 85% of the foundation work, 69% of the pier construction work and 50% of the girder launch for both the corridors have been completed. MMRDA aims to complete the civil works for the corridors before the monsoon, so they can remove the barricades to avoid traffic.

Recently, the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which runs the Versova-Andheri-Ghakopar Metro-1 corridor, installed solar panels on the rooftop of the DN Nagar depot. According to MMOPL, the 2,000 rooftop solar panels, with a capacity of 612 KWp, generate 0.9 million units of energy annually and fulfill 25% of the auxiliary energy requirements of the depot. All 12 stations along the corridor have solar panels on the rooftop that generate electricity for equipment.

