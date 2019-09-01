Two wanted bank robbers, who tried to run over cop, still at large

mumbai

Two bank robbers, who tried to run over a patrolling police constable in Kalyan on Friday, are still absconding.

The two used to cheat bank customers of their money by cooking up stories.

On Friday, a team of six anti-robbery squad of Kalyan zone 3 cornered the robbers outside a bank near Om Jamuna coop housing society on Santoshi Mata Road. The accused are Raju alias Mohammad Abbaas and Mukesh Parmeshwar Meman.

The team was patrolling the area when they saw the accused come near the bank in a four-wheeler. Raju entered the bank, brought a customer outside to talk to him when the police saw him. The police team recognized the two as they are in the wanted list.When they rushed to nab them, Raju ran towards the car parked outside.Meman was at the wheel and he started the car as soon as Raju got in and drove towards constable Amol Gore, 35, and rammed into him.

“They deliberately drove the vehicle towards Gore with an intention to kill him. The two robbers are history-sheeters and have been arrested in 30 bank fraud cases by different police stations. They are also wanted for 10 other cases,” said Avinash Paladhe, police sub-inspector, anti-robbery squad, Kalyan zone 3.

Gore has suffered severe injuries and is in hospital in Kalyan.

The Mahatma Phule police have booked the two for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and driving dangerously.

The police have registered a case under section 307, 353, 332, 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 184 and 134 (A) (B) of Motor Vehicles Act.

