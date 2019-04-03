Two welders, who caused Andheri’s ESIC hospital blaze, arrested in Bihar

Two men were arrested late on Monday night for causing the fire at Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar hospital in Marol on December 17, last year, which claimed 13 lives and injured more than 100 others. Hulchul Mahato, 22, and Ranjan Yadav, 21, were working as welders at the hospital. They were arrested in Bihar and have been charged with section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The detection team from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police station has been on the lookout for Mahato and Yadav since December 2018, when the fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital. The two were the only welders hired by Supreme Constructions, the company that was working on a new wing for the government-run hospital. The police believe sparks from welding fell on inflammable material that was lying around and caused the fire.

In December 2018, a week after the fire, the police made their first trip to Chanave village, in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, after finding out found that both Mahato and Yadav were originally from there and not at their local address in the city. The detection team would make two more trips to Bihar, looking for the duo. “Our officers had spoken to the villagers to tip them off if they [Mahato and Yadav] are seen. They were made to understand the crime the accused had allegedly committed after which they informed the police when the duo reach the village,” said a police officer.

Mahato and Yadav were arrested late on Monday night, at Chanave, after police received a tip-off. The police are probing if Mahato and Yadav had any training or experience in their line of work and if there are any other complaints against them. Previously, two other employees of Supreme Constructions – site supervisor Nilesh Mehta and his assistant, Nitin Kamble – had been arrested for their role in the fire. Bhimrao Kamble and Mohammad Jamil Ahmed of NBCC were also arrested.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 00:49 IST