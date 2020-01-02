Uddhav reviews GST, raises concern over revenue

mumbai

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:30 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday, held a meeting with senior officials of the finance department and state GST commissioner over the new tax regime and impact on state revenue after the taxes subsumed into the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July 2017.

According to the senior state government officials, Thackeray, raised the issue of reduction in revenue in the state after the GST was rolled out by the Centre.

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers Jayant Patil, Aaditya Thackeray, GST commissioner Rajiv Jalota, and other senior government officials.

“The chief minister took a review of the system after the GST came into force. There are issues arisen after the GST was rolled out, the revenue has gone down. The GST commissioner has given us a clear picture of today’s scenario. There is a delay in compensation by the Centre and it is a cause for concern for the state government,” said Patil after the meeting.

The chief minister has already written to union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking legitimate dues of ₹15,558.05 crore from the Centre towards the GST compensation until November 2019.

A senior GST official said that the chief minister was “sensitised” about the new tax

regime.

“The CM and cabinet ministers were told about the GST, and data was shared on the revenue generation of the state. He (Thackeray) raised the issue of delay in compensation from the centre and sought how revenue through GST can be increased. But the latter is subject to clearance from the GST Council. With regards to the compensation, we have received part payment along with other states,” a senior official said requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, the gross GST revenue collection for December 2019 has crossed ₹1 lakh crore mark, showing a 16% rise in revenue year-on-year. It is for the ninth time since the inception of GST that monthly collection has crossed the mark of ₹1 lakh crore.

The GST collection for December stood at ₹1.03 lakh crore, of which CGST (Central GST) amounts to ₹19, 962 crore, while SGST and IGST have been recorded at ₹26,792 crore and ₹48,099 crore, respectively.

Cess for the month stands at ₹8,331 crore (including ₹847 crore collected on imports).