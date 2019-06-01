Uddhav Thackeray unhappy with berth for lone Sena Union minister

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is reportedly unhappy with the portfolio allocated to lone Sena minister Arvind Sawant in the newly formed Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. In a repeat of 2014, the Sena MP was again given the charge of heavy industries and public undertakings ministry. Senior party functionaries said Thackeray has registered his unhappiness with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership.

After the Sena, which is the second-largest party in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with 18 members, got one “representational” cabinet berth in the new cabinet, the party leadership was expecting for a better portfolio.

The snub, however, is unlikely to create a rift between the saffron allies, who have been through a tumultuous relationship for the past five years.

Party insiders said the newly appointed minister is also upset with the portfolio he has got. “There is disappointment as he was hoping for a portfolio with a more public profile. He wanted to work directly for the welfare of the people; be more visible. That’s why people get someone elected — to do their work,” a party functionary close to Sawant said.

“This is the second time they have done this. It was not expected. Uddhavji was in New Delhi when he learnt of the portfolio and he has conveyed his views about the allocation to the BJP leadership,” said a senior party functionary, requesting anonymity. He added that the party will not take up the matter publicly like in 2014, as it does not want to the alliance to suffer with the Maharashtra state polls coming in four months.

However, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut downplayed the news that the leadership is unhappy. “Sena is not unhappy with anything,” Raut said.

Raut said, “Every ministry is important in the effort to build and take the country forward. Sena has joined the cabinet with the trust in the prime minister’s vision and style of working.”

In 2014, Thackeray had conveyed his unhappiness to BJP leader Rajnath Singh over the portfolio allotted to Sena. Sena leader Anant Geete was the minister of heavy industries between 2014 and 2019.

In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-government in 1999 too, Sena was given the same ministry, which was helmed by former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi.

Former heavy industries minister from Sena, Geete said the ministry he helmed in the previous government has limited scope.

“There is scope to do something in the automobile sector through the ministry, otherwise there is not much scope in it (the ministry). There is no scope in Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). I have done a lot of work in the auto industry as many automobile companies have come to India now,” Geete said. He added, “There were expectations of another portfolio, but I would not like to comment on it.”

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 02:11 IST