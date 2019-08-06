UG medical admissions: CET cell may extend deadline by a few hours

mumbai

The common entrance test (CET) cell has agreed to extend the deadline of admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses by a few hours, if need be, after parents and students complained that incessant rains made it difficult for them to reach the colleges.

The second allotment list for these courses was supposed to be released on July 29 but was delayed and released in the early hours of July 31 after taking into account seats surrendered from the all-India quota.

As per the CET cell’s updated schedule, students have till Wednesday to withdraw admissions from the college allotted to them in the first round and then confirm admissions in colleges allotted to them in the second round. “The original deadline is 5pm on August 7 but if we find students could not finish the process in time, we may extend the deadline till 10pm. But there can be no further delay,” said Anand Rayate, commissioner, CET cell.

The CET cell has assured parents that they will seek information from all institutes to ensure the admissions process is completed by Wednesday.

Rayate said further extensions will lead to delay in completing the process and go against a court order.

“Those allotted colleges in Nashik, Solapur and Ratnagiri have not yet reached the institute allotted to them in round one because of continuous rains and waterlogging. We requested the CET cell for extension of at least a day but instead got only a few hours,” said a parent.

