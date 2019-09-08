Undergraduate medical aspirants in a fix as no new seats up for grabs yet

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:32 IST

Medical students are in a fix as the state common entrance test (CET) cell has decided to not include 100 newly approved seats in the first mop-up round of undergraduate medical and dental admissions.

“Neither the government nor the individual colleges have approached us about the seat increase, so we announced the mop-up round based on the data of vacant seats available with us,” said Anand Rayate, commissioner, CET cell, adding that as the admissions are delayed by over a month, the CET cell can no longer wait for approvals of seats as they have to meet deadlines.

The Board of Governors of Medical Council of India announced the introduction of new seats in Government Medical College, Latur, as well as Kolhapur on August 27. Most private medical colleges are now pressurising students to fill retention forms by September 8 or lose admissions. “Usually, institutes ask students to sign retention forms two or three days before the deadline. But this year, the deadline to submit retention forms has been advanced to September 8 even as the deadline for mop-up round is September 15. By forcing students to confirm admissions, colleges are playing with their future,” said Muzaffar Khan, an education counsellor.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 00:32 IST