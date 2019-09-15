Underpass on Thane-Belapur Road ready, but residents cannot use it till January

mumbai

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:09 IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) completed work on an underpass on Thane-Belapur road at Airoli in June.

However, the civic body officials have said it will take another four months — till January — to throw it open to the public as a small road connecting the subway and an arterial road going towards the MIDC corridor, has not been built yet.

The underpass, which connects the T-junction of the Mulund-Airoli link road to the MIDC corridor, was approved by the general body last year. A budget of ₹11 crore was set aside for it.

A senior official of NMMC on condition of anonymity said, “There were no delays in starting work on the underpass and we completed it in the first week of June. A road to reach the underpass from the residential areas of Airoli and Rabale is already there. But we will have to build a small road of around 300 metres to connect the other end of the underpass to an arterial road in the MIDC area. ..we will be able to open the underpass to the public only in December or in January next year.”

When asked why the work on the road was not started earlier, the official said, “It was not possible to concentrate both on the underpass and the road at the same time. It’s troublesome to dig and level the area for developing the road during heavy rainfall.”

Siddharth Mane, 38, an activist from Airoli, said, “Hundreds of people from Airoli like us get stuck in traffic jam while crossing that junction. At times, it takes 15-20 minutes just to cross the junction. The civic body should not have taken so much time to complete the road and the underpass.”

Manish Pandey, 43, an Airoli resident, said, “The road to connect the underpass and the MIDC road was already in the planning of NMMC. If it’s not possible to do such work during rain, they should have done it before the onset of monsoon.”

