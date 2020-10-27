Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 14:04 IST

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Bombay hospital, his party informed on Tuesday.

According to Mayur Borkar, the PRO of Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPI-A), his results were released on Tuesday morning. “Athawale has tested positive and is now admitted in Bombay Hospital,” he said.

Incidentally, Athawale had held a press conference on Monday where he had inducted actor Payal Ghosh in the RPI-A.

Though Athawale wore a mask, it did not cover his nose. Both Athawale and Ghosh were photographed standing with other people without their face masks.

In February, Athawale grabbed eyeballs when a video of him chanting ‘Go Corona Go’ along with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks went viral.