University exam dates to be out today: Samant

mumbai Updated: May 08, 2020 00:25 IST
The state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Thursday evening tweeted that a final decision on the status of university examinations will be announced at 1 pm on Friday.

This statement comes almost a month after Samant formed an expert committee including vice-chancellors of state universities, directors of state common entrance test (CET) cell and directorate of technical education (DTE) as well as other experts, to come up with a concrete plan for the current and next academic year.

“A committee of vice-chancellors presented their report to the government today. The same was discussed with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the examination dates for higher and technical education will be declared on Friday at 1 pm,” Samant posted on Twitter.

