Upset Navi Mumbai residents and candidates must meet, says returning officer

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:23 IST

The call by many residents of Kharghar and Panvel to either boycott or opt for none of the above (NOTA) this election has prompted the returning officer to intervene and discuss the issue with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) officials.

Returning officer Dattatrey Navale wrote to Cidco officials on Thursday on the road and water problems of Kharghar node.

Ramesh Giri, executive engineer of Cidco, Kharghar, said, “The road repair work is in progress for most of the sectors and tenders have been floated for other work.”

Many housing societies from Panvel, Kamothe and Kharghar have decided to either go for NOTA or boycott polls over the lack of development work done in the past five years.

The nodes such Kharghar, Panvel and Kamothe have complained about water scarcity and pothole-riddled roads.

Navale said, “Instead of boycotting the election, people should exercise their constitutional right. Cidco has assured us they have started work. We will meet officials in a day’s time and discuss the issue with them.”

The election officials are fixing meeting with residents and the candidates put up by political parties.

Jamir Lengrekar, chief nodal officer for model code of conduct and Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) additional commissioner, said, “The meeting has been fixed so that candidates know the issue, people can highlight the problem and based on discussion they can take an informed decision.”

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 23:23 IST