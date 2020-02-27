e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Uran wetlands that need ‘highest protection’ may see development

Uran wetlands that need ‘highest protection’ may see development

mumbai Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:24 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

Areas already identified under the highest level of protection under coastal protection laws have been opened up for development along the eastern seafront in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, according to the new coastal zone management plan (CZMP). These are draft maps and the Maharashtra government has called for suggestions and objections till March 1. City environmentalists have objected to the areas, which include wetlands and mangrove forests, being recategorised.

Currently, all proposed wetland areas in Uran, including Panje, are open for development and marked as coastal regulation zone (CRZ) II (developable land areas up to or close to the shoreline, within the existing municipal limits) as per the draft maps. In November 2019, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had informed the Bombay high court (HC) that Panje and Karanje holding ponds were identified as CRZ 1A (under which construction or tourism activities are not permitted in the demarcated area).

On Tuesday, non-governmental organisation (NGO) Natconnect Foundation submitted a letter to environment department, calling Panje, Pagote, and the entire Dronagiri area in Uran being categorised as inter-tidal zones, or green zones, in the new CZMP. This would bring them under CRZ 2019 rules and protect the wetlands and mangrove forests from being reclaimed for the Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ).

“The government-owned, marshy land Panje, which is normally full of water, ought to be protected as it is the source of survival for the fishing community. The City Industrial Development Corporation Limited (Cidco) designated Panje as a holding pond, as a flood-control mechanism for the upcoming Dronagiri node. Yet there are all-out efforts to reclaim the area for development projects,” said BN Kumar, director, NatConnect Foundation.

HT had reported in January that CIDCO’s Dronagiri development plan had marked the Panje-Dongari stretch as sectors 16 to 28, planned for NMSEZ, an integrated industrial township across 4,000 acres. NMSEZ is owned 26% by CIDCO and 74% by other investors. “We are not going to be challenging the draft CZMP as the land has already been handed over to private companies for development. The CRZ status of the area needs to be decided by the state,” said a senior Cidco official.

The state environment department and MCZMA, in response to right-to-information applications, clarified that no permission has been sought for construction at the wetlands in Uran. “This shows that all work by NMSEZ and Cidco are illegal and they deserve strict punishment,” said Nandakumar Pawar of the NGO Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan.

Sanjay Sandanshiv, undersecretary (environment department), said, “Areas marked as CRZ 1A cannot be changed under the fresh rules. The information has also been shared with the HC. We will evaluate the objection and ensure such eco-sensitive zones are protected.”

HT also a copy of the objection letter filed by an advocate February 24, against the CZMP maps and CRZ 2019 for leaving out natural areas, which HT had reported last week. “The CZMP maps and CRZ 2019 have been drafted to benefit the builder lobby who is awaiting the opportunity to grab and build on restricted coastal zones,” alleged advocate Siddh Vidya. “The entire notification of 2011 has been diluted and loopholes created.”

top news
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News