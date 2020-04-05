Urban designer marks Mumbai’s containment zones on Google Maps

mumbai

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:49 IST

With a growing number of containment zones in the city to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, a city-based urban designer and professor has spatialised the zones and areas on Google maps.

The easy-to-access map shows users the zones near their locality. You can access the map on your mobile via shorturl.at/tWX29.

According to the plan, a containment zone means at least one person from the area has tested positive for Covid-19.

The patient’s family and the building are identified as a cluster zone, and at least four to five adjoining buildings on all sides are mapped in the containment zone, depending on the area’s population density.

The greater the population density, the wider the radius of containment zone.

In addition, the disaster management team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gets an alert in case of any movement in the containment zone through video analytics. BMC has identified 241 containment zones in the city as of Friday.

Mumbai is the worst-affected in the state with an increasing number of cases.

“The idea was to make an easy-to-access map which citizens can also access on their phones to know which are the no-go zones. This is also user-friendly and can be accessed on mobile phones,” said Abhijit Ekbote, a city-based

urban designer and secretary of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region – Environment Improvement Society (MMR-EIS). Ekbote has been updating the map based on data released by BMC.

Apart from Mumbai, Ekbote has also updated some containment zones in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The map has had more than 3,000 views till Sunday evening.