Use push button to cross the road in Navi Mumbai

If you are scared of crossing busy junctions and roads, the civic body’s new initiative will be a boon for you.

For the first time, the city has got pedestrian push buttons at traffic junctions. The initiative will give power to the pedestrians to change the traffic signal to pedestrian walk sign and allow them to cross the road.

As part of the walkability project of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, installed pedestrian push buttons at the junction near D Mart and Swami Vivekanand Chowk in Kopar Khairane.

Similar push buttons have also been installed at Purushottam Khedkar chowk, Swami Samarth Chowk in Airoli and on Thane-Belapur road near Mukund company, near Bharat Bijlee and Rabale junction.

The devices were installed on Wednesday and will be activated in a day or two.

Municipal commissioner Ramaswamy N said, “The traffic signals play an important role in controlling traffic. At the time of school opening and closing in the morning, afternoon and evening, we see a large number of students and residents, especially women at the traffic signals near schools, wanting to cross the busy roads. Senior citizens, pregnant women and physically challenged persons too face problems of crossing roads at busy junctions.”

Under the system, the traffic signals on all the four sides of the junction will have the push buttons.

Pedestrians can push the buttons to enable them to cross the road, as the signal will soon change to the green pedestrian sign for them and will turn red for vehicles.

Ramaswamy said, “It will help reduce the hassles faced by the residents and also give a boost to our walkability project that is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted walking for the residents.”

Residents have welcomed the move.

Kailash Shinde, 35, a resident of Kopar Khairane said, “The D Mart area is perennially a busy area and it is difficult for pedestrians to cross roads. The system will help areas which have schools. It is important that the residents use the facility responsibly and not play pranks.”