e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Vashi man applies for job online, loses ₹45k

mumbai Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai

A 26-year-old employee of an international airline was cheated of ₹45,000 after he applied for a job online.

Vashi resident Biranjan Pradhan returned to India in August on a vacation from Qatar where he was working as a ground staff employee. Pradhan told the police that he had filled an online application for job posting at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. On September 12, he received a call and the caller informed him that he had been selected for the job.

“The caller told him that he would send him the offer letter. Pradhan got an email with a list of fees that he needed to pay towards registration, training, medical tests, police verification and to open a bank account,” said an officer from Vashi police station.

Between September 12 and September 24, Pradhan paid the money through online transactions. On September 25, when he went for his first day at the job, the authorities at the airport told him that there had been no such job posting.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the Vashi police registered a case of cheating against unknown person.

top news
HTLS 2019 | India needs a simpler tax code, no ifs and buts: FM Sitharaman
HTLS 2019 | India needs a simpler tax code, no ifs and buts: FM Sitharaman
AAP altered Delhi’s discourse, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
AAP altered Delhi’s discourse, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Congress CMs call for an environment free of fear at HT’s summit
Congress CMs call for an environment free of fear at HT’s summit
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
NHRC team questions doctors on autopsy of Telangana rape accused
NHRC team questions doctors on autopsy of Telangana rape accused
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News