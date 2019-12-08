Vashi man applies for job online, loses ₹45k

mumbai

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:50 IST

Navi Mumbai

A 26-year-old employee of an international airline was cheated of ₹45,000 after he applied for a job online.

Vashi resident Biranjan Pradhan returned to India in August on a vacation from Qatar where he was working as a ground staff employee. Pradhan told the police that he had filled an online application for job posting at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. On September 12, he received a call and the caller informed him that he had been selected for the job.

“The caller told him that he would send him the offer letter. Pradhan got an email with a list of fees that he needed to pay towards registration, training, medical tests, police verification and to open a bank account,” said an officer from Vashi police station.

Between September 12 and September 24, Pradhan paid the money through online transactions. On September 25, when he went for his first day at the job, the authorities at the airport told him that there had been no such job posting.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the Vashi police registered a case of cheating against unknown person.