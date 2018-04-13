Vegetable seller held in Mumbai with 7 pistols, live bullets

A vegetable vendor was arrested for possession of seven country-made pistols and six live bullets at Ulhasnagar near Shahad railway station on Thursday.

The accused – identified as Anujkumar Harishchandra Jaiswal, 23 – hails from Uttar Pradesh and resides in Kalwa, Thane.

Acting on a tip off, a police team was dispatched to Shahad railway station.

“The accused arrived with a sack and seemed to be looking for someone,” said a police officer from Thane crime branch unit-4.

The pistols and bullets were valued at Rs70,700.

“Upon questioning Jaiswal, we learnt that one more person, a Mumbra resident, is involved in the racket. We are trying to determine where he acquired the ammunition from and who he was going to sell it to,” said the officer.

A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Fire Arms Act.