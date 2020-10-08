Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar passes away

mumbai

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:10 IST

Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar died due to a heart attack on Thursday around 10.30am in Bethany Hospital, Thane.

According to his family, he suffered a massive heart attack at home, after which he has taken to Bethany Hospital. During treatment he was declared dead. His son-in-law Milind Shinde confirmed the news about his death and will perform his last rites.

Kharshikar started his career in the Marathi industry in 1978 with a role in a movie Bandiwan Me Ya Sansari. He also has worked in plays like Saujanyachi Aishi Taishi, Apradh Mich Kela, Vasuchi Sasu and movies like Aai Thor Tuze Upkar, Lapva Chapavi and Maficha Sakshidar.

He was a well-known for his comic acting in the Marathi industry and he worked with other well-known names in the Marathi industry like Ashok Saraf and the late Laxmikanth Berde.