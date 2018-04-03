Vidarbha and Amravati express trains to halt at Thane station

Those travelling to Vidarbha and Amravati from Thane will no longer have to go all the way to Kalyan railway station to board the train.

Mumbai-Vidarbha Express and Mumbai- Amravati Express started stopping at Thane railway station from Monday.

The Central Railway has decided to stop the two trains at Thane station on an experimental basis.

“Considering the passenger count, we have decided to halt the trains at Thane. The halt will be provided on an experimental basis for six months starting from Monday,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relation officer, Central Railway, Mumbai.

The halts of these trains at Thane will be benefitted those living in areas such as Diva, Kalwa and Mulund. “Earlier, Kalyan station was the nearest for the commuters. A halt at Thane will benefit thousands of passengers staying in and around Thane,” added Udasi.

THE SCHEDULE

Following are the arrival and departure timings of Vidarbha and Amravati express with halts at Thane:

Train No. 12105 Gondia Vidarbha Express will arrive in Thane at 7.43pm and will depart at 7.45pm.

Train No. 12111 Amaravati Express will arrive in Thane at 8.34pm and will leave at 8.36 pm

Train No. 12112 Amaravati-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Express will arrive in Thane at 5.28am and will leave at 5.30am