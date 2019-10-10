e-paper
Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Wall falls at Ulhasnagar multiplex, damages bikes

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:07 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Around six two-wheelers were damaged after a wall collapsed at Ashok Anil multiplex on Kalyan-Badlapur road in Ulhasnagar on Tuesday night.

The incident took place during heavy showers. 

The wall of a shop near the theatre fell on the wall of the parking lot of the multiplex around 11pm. No one was injured in the incident. 

The multiplex located on Kalyan-Badlapur road is an old one and sees around 1,500 visitors daily. 

  “I was out of town when the incident took place. There is a cement shop adjoining the multiplex. The wall of the shop collapsed on the multiplex wall and damaged vehicles parked inside. The police will register the case and check the damage. A show was on so there was no one at the parking space," said Ashok Chandlani, owner of the talkies. 

The Central police officers visited the spot and assured the vehicle owners that they would provide them first information report (FIR) for claiming damages.

 “We have registered the case and have also questioned the shop owner. Investigation is on,” said an officer of Central police station, Ulhasnagar, who did not wish to be named.

The multiplex was built in 1979 with a single screen. Today, it has developed into a multiplex with four screens.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 01:07 IST

