Wanton destruction 12 yrs ago will never be forgotten: Ratan Tata on Mumbai terror attacks

mumbai

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 11:37 IST

Ratan Tata, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus and Chairman of Tata Trusts, recalled the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday and said that the wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten. He, however, lauded people of Mumbai for casting aside all differences and coming together as one to vanquish the terrorism and destruction that day.

“The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten. But what is more memorable, is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day. Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The industrialist also shared a painting of Mumbai’s Taj Hotel with a caption written on the pink sky reading “we remember.”

Several leaders paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008. “Their sacrifice will never be erased from the memory of time and history. Today, we pay tribute to our saviours #2611Attack #2611Martyrs,” Mumbai Police tweeted.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, state home minister Anil Deshmukh and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray paid their respects at the newly-built memorial at the police headquarters in south Mumbai.

Ten terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. At least 166 people, including six Americans and nine terrorists, were killed and over 300 others were injured in the attacks.The Taj Mahal hotel, the Oberoi hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station were some of the locations targeted.