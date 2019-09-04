Water ATMs to give 1L water for ₹1 at Marine Drive, Girgaum

mumbai

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 00:18 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will install water ATMs at Marine Drive and Girgaum Chowpatty in January next year, civic officials said. Citizens will get water from these ATMs at a nominal cost of ₹1 per litre. The project is on the lines of the water ATMs installed at various railway stations across the city.

Additional municipal commissioner Praveen Darade said, “The initiative will reduce the use of plastic as citizens will be able to refill water bottles instead of purchasing packaged water bottles.”

The BMC has identified these two locations to introduce the project on a pilot basis, and will appoint private contractors for the ATMs by December.

According to civic officials, if the project gets a good response, the BMC will install several of these machines, especially in areas which witness a high footfall.

“We will appoint contractors who will buy water from the BMC and sell it to the public at ₹1 per litre. In return, the contractors will get the advertising rights for the ATM, from which he or she can earn the revenue, to make the model viable,” Darade said.

In July, HT had reported that BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi had directed all ward officials to identify spots where water-vending machines can be set up to provide clean drinking water to citizens.

