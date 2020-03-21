e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Western Railway cancels jumbo block to prevent spread of COVID-19

Western Railway cancels jumbo block to prevent spread of COVID-19

A total of 12 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 64.

mumbai Updated: Mar 21, 2020 22:40 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Earlier today, Western Railway cancelled six trains as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Earlier today, Western Railway cancelled six trains as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT photo)
         

Western Railway on Saturday cancelled the jumbo block planned over it on up fast line and STA line between Mumbai Central and Matunga Road as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The Jumbo block planned over Western Railway on up fast line and STA line between Mumbai Central & Matunga Road on 21 and22-3-2020 from 2350 to 0350 hrs ie night hours is cancelled,” Western Railway tweeted.

Earlier today, Western Railway cancelled six trains as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, people in large numbers were seen waiting at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Saturday to board trains.

A total of 12 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 64. In India, 283 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

tags
top news
‘Janta Curfew’ and how states are implementing it- All you need to know
‘Janta Curfew’ and how states are implementing it- All you need to know
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Coronavirus: Ten norms PM Modi urged Indians to follow to help fight Covid-19
Coronavirus: Ten norms PM Modi urged Indians to follow to help fight Covid-19
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
‘An inspiration for all’: PM lauds Fever FM’s #RJCurfew initiative for Sunday’s ‘Janta Curfew’
‘An inspiration for all’: PM lauds Fever FM’s #RJCurfew initiative for Sunday’s ‘Janta Curfew’
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news