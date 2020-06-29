e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Western Railway to add 40 additional services on Mumbai Suburban section from today

Western Railway to add 40 additional services on Mumbai Suburban section from today

A total of 202 services will now be running on WR’s suburban section.

mumbai Updated: Jun 29, 2020 08:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
Fourteen fast services will be operational between Churchgate-Virar (eight in the down direction and six in the up direction).
Fourteen fast services will be operational between Churchgate-Virar (eight in the down direction and six in the up direction). (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo)
         

The Western Railway (WR) said on Sunday that it will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from June 29.

A total of 202 services will now be running on WR’s suburban section.

Twenty slow services between Churchgate-Borivali will be operational (10 in the up direction and 10 in the down direction) and two slow services between Borivali-Boisar in the down direction, according to WR.

Two fast services from Boisar-Churchgate will be running in the up direction, two slow services will be operational in the up direction between Virar-Borivali.

Fourteen fast services will be operational between Churchgate-Virar (eight in the down direction and six in the up direction).

tags
top news
Surge in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases due to relaxations, migration
Surge in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases due to relaxations, migration
ICMR plans to scale up antigen-based Covid-19 testing
ICMR plans to scale up antigen-based Covid-19 testing
LIVE: With 19, 459 new cases, India’s Covid-19 infections soar to 548,318
LIVE: With 19, 459 new cases, India’s Covid-19 infections soar to 548,318
‘They removed ventilator...’: Man messages father before he dies of Covid-19
‘They removed ventilator...’: Man messages father before he dies of Covid-19
West Bengal govt set to market ‘Arogya Sandesh’ to boost immunity
West Bengal govt set to market ‘Arogya Sandesh’ to boost immunity
Second stimulus may stop contraction in the economy, says report
Second stimulus may stop contraction in the economy, says report
Scientists trace genes that aid and stem spread of Sars-CoV-2
Scientists trace genes that aid and stem spread of Sars-CoV-2
HT Salutes: Two Mumbai residents who made theplas for migrants amid lockdown
HT Salutes: Two Mumbai residents who made theplas for migrants amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In