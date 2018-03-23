Western suburbs in Mumbai to face power cut on Sunday owing to Metro construction

Several parts of western suburbs will face power cut for four hours on Sunday morning owing to Metro construction.

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), areas in Vile Parle, Juhu, Versova, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivli, Charkop etc will not get power supply between 3am and 7am this Sunday.

The planning authority will undertake the work of raising the height of high-tension wires in Kandivli for the construction of the Metro-7 (Dahisar East-Andheri-East) corridor.

Dilip Kawathkar, joint project director of MMRDA, said, “Since the high-tension wires will be in the way of the construction, the height is being raised from 14 meters to 21.5 meters.”

The work will be undertaken in front of the Avon Plaza society at Thakur Complex in Kandivli.

Metro-7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) is a 16.5-km elevated corridor that is expected to be commissioned by 2019.