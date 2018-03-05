Why women don’t care about their health? Busy schedule and indifference says study

Busy schedules among urban women and indifference towards ailments among rural women are two major reasons for the delay in women seeking treatment in Maharashtra, says a recent study, focusing on general lack of awareness among women about their own health.

For the study, 1200 women from urban areas of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and rural regions of Raigadh, Alibaug, Panvel, Roha and Pen were interviewed about their knowledge, attitude, beliefs and practices of gynaecological problems. It was published recently in the reputed International Journal of Science and Research and was spearheaded by the physiotherapy team of Mahatama Gandhi Mission (MGM) Hospital, Vashi.

Dr Jyoti Parle, Associated Professor, mentioned in the study that the most common symptoms faced by both populations were menstrual pain, back ache, lower abdominal pain and pelvic floor dysfunction. While in urban setting, 87% of women consulted a doctor and 12% opted for a home remedy, in rural regions only 43% of women seek professional medical help and 41% were dependent on home remedies.

Close to 1% urban women and 15% rural women ignored the condition.

For 91 out of the 600 urban women, the most common barrier in availing medical help was a busy schedule while 114 out of the 600 rural women assumed the medical complication to be a normal scenario.