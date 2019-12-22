Will plant five times more trees than axed: KDMC

mumbai

To compensate the trees being cut for the Kalyan Ring Road project, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has agreed to plant five times more trees and has initiated the tree plantation drive at Ambivli, near Kalyan.

A total of 2,100 trees will be affected in the on-going ring road project.

As per an agreement between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and KDMC, the civic body will plant more saplings, while the MMRDA will fund for it, and also maintain it for three years. “Before the trees are cut for the ring road project, the civic body wanted to plant five times more saplings. In 2018, the civic body planted 2,250 saplings, while this year, the civic body has planted 10,500 saplings at a forest land in Ambivli,” said KDMC official. “Those saplings planted last year are still alive. The newly planted saplings will also be taken care of. In the next three years, we plan to build a forest in this land,” added the official.